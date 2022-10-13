Left Menu

Rajasthan CM reviews preparations for National Jamboree to be held in Pali

He said the state government has organised Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic games with the same spirit.It was informed in the meeting that regular monitoring of works at Jamboree site is being done by the officials of RIICO, Public Works Department and Water Supply Department.More than 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country will participate in the 18th National Jamboree.Earlier, the chief minister had approved a financial provision of Rs 24.70 crore for organizing the Jamboree.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:46 IST
Rajasthan CM reviews preparations for National Jamboree to be held in Pali
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the National Scout Guide Jamboree to be held in Pali next year.

Gehlot said that this Jamboree of international level would be the biggest ever event of scouts and guides in the state. He said the state has got the opportunity to host this Jamboree after 67 years and the government will leave no stone unturned for its successful conduct.

The event will be organized by the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides from January 4 to 10, 2023 in Rohat, Pali.

Gehlot said that such events develop qualities like art and skill, service spirit and discipline, social harmony and the spirit of mutual brotherhood. He said the state government has organised Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic games with the same spirit.

It was informed in the meeting that regular monitoring of works at Jamboree site is being done by the officials of RIICO, Public Works Department and Water Supply Department.

More than 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country will participate in the 18th National Jamboree.

Earlier, the chief minister had approved a financial provision of Rs 24.70 crore for organizing the Jamboree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022