Taxi driver held for harassing schoolgirls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested here for allegedly stalking and harassing three school girls in Colaba area here, police said on Thursday. Teachers of a municipal school approached Colaba Police Station on Wednesday alleging that a taxi driver had been harassing and making objectionable gestures at three girl students for the last three-four days, an official said.

Police arrested the man under IPC section 354-D (stalking) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a court on Thursday which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

