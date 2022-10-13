Taxi driver held for harassing schoolgirls

A 35-year-old taxi driver has been arrested here for allegedly stalking and harassing three school girls in Colaba area here, police said on Thursday. Teachers of a municipal school approached Colaba Police Station on Wednesday alleging that a taxi driver had been harassing and making objectionable gestures at three girl students for the last three-four days, an official said.

Police arrested the man under IPC section 354-D (stalking) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a court on Thursday which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

