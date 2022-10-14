Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 00:31 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to let an independent arbiter vet more than 100 classified documents that were seized from his Florida home as he confronts a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records.

The justices in a brief order denied Trump's emergency request that he made on Oct. 4 asking them to lift a federal appeals court's decision that prevented the arbiter from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the roughly 11,000 records seized by FBI agents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

