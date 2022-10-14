Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said Thursday it is asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission that argues the company's proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked.
"The FTC's attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint still ignores the facts and the law and relies on pure speculation of a hypothetical future state," Meta said Thursday.
