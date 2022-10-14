Left Menu

Mexican Deputy Economy Minister de la Mora asked to resign -source

Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resign on Thursday, a government source said, just one week after the country's former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post. The consecutive departures mean Mexico will have lost both its main negotiators as the government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.

Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resign on Thursday, a government source said, just one week after the country's former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post.

The consecutive departures mean Mexico will have lost both its main negotiators as the government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made strengthening state control of energy a cornerstone of his economic agenda. The policy has upset U.S. and Canadian investors who argue their companies have been put at an unfair disadvantage.

The United States requested dispute settlement talks with Mexico over energy on July 20, and was then joined by Canada. De la Mora's departure came less than two weeks after an initial consultation period for the

energy dispute was set to expire.

"Overnight changes baffle trading partners," former economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on Thursday discussing the news, according to local radio host Joaquin Lopez Doriga.

