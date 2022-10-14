Left Menu

Turkish parliament passes media law setting jail terms for 'disinformation'

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 01:31 IST
Turkey's parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation", despite deep concerns over free speech.

Lawmakers from Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist ally MHP, which together have a majority, approved the bill even as opposition lawmakers, European countries and media rights activists called for it to be scrapped

.

