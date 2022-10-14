Tunisia coast guard retrieves bodies of 15 migrants off Mahdia coast
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-10-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 02:26 IST
Tunisian coast guard recovered the bodies of 15 migrants off the coast of Mahdia, the state news agency said on Thursday.
Authorities will work to identify the bodies, including the bodies of African migrants, it added.
