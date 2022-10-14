Left Menu

U.S. imposes visa sanctions on 11 people, U.S. official says in Haiti

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 14-10-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 03:23 IST
The United States has imposed visa sanctions on 11 individuals, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday during a visit to Haiti, a day after the State Department said it was taking action against those who support Haitian gangs.

"Yesterday, the United States designated 11 individuals for visa sanctions," Nichols said during an interview with a Haitian television station.

