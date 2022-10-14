U.S. imposes visa sanctions on 11 people, U.S. official says in Haiti

The United States has imposed visa sanctions on 11 individuals, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Thursday during a visit to Haiti, a day after the State Department said it was taking action against those who support Haitian gangs.

"Yesterday, the United States designated 11 individuals for visa sanctions," Nichols said during an interview with a Haitian television station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)