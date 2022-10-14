Left Menu

North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead - ABC News affiliate

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources. There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 05:10 IST
Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources. Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to stay at home. The tweets did not provide a death toll.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet. There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added.

