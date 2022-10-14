North Carolina shooting leaves up to six dead - ABC News affiliate

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, responded to a shooting late on Thursday that left up to six people dead, including a police officer, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Raleigh Police tweeted it was on the scene of an active shooting and urged local residents to stay at home. The tweets did not provide a death toll. The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, the ABC News affiliate reported, adding no one had been taken into custody yet but that the suspect had been cornered in a garage by authorities.

There were multiple crime scenes associated with the active shooting situation, the report added. Helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WRAL-TV showed more than a dozen emergency vehicles lined up on a road through a wooded area.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he spoke to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and was deploying state resources to assist at the scene. At least four shooting victims were taken to the WakeMed hospital, it said, without providing details on the victims' conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)