DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participates in a panel on "Central Bank Digital Currency" before the Harvard Law School Symposium Digital Currencies and National Security Tradeoffs - 1615 GMT. ** OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters after the International Monetary Fund and G7 and G20 meetings in Washington - 1600 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington (to October 16). WASHINGTON DC - Institute of International Finance holds annual meeting in Washington (final day). WASHINGTON, D.C - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington (to October 15). WASHINGTON DC - World financial leaders gather for IMF/World Bank Spring meetings (final day). WASHINGTON, D.C - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio Panetta in informal Eurogroup meeting in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C - Bank of Canada Governor, Tiff Macklem, will participate in a media roundtable after the IMF meetings in Washington. – 2000 GMT. KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic outlook before virtual S&P Global Finance Chat Series hosted by S&P Global Ratings - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy before the National Bankers Association 95th Anniversary Conference: "Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future: MDIs and the Road to Wealth Creation," - 1430 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Henry Ohlsson, deputy governor of the Riksbank, talks about the economic situation and gives his view of a changing world during the Wage Formation Day 2022 organized by the Council of the Parties - 0745 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 WASHINGTON, D.C - Panel participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at Annual global macro and digital annual programme organised by Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC) in Washington, D.C. – 1715 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, delivers the opening remarks and participates in the Group of Thirty's 37th Annual International Banking Seminar in Washington, D.C., on "Policy responses in a pandemic and conflict-impacted world." – 1300 GMT MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 MADRID - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks. OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor at the Bank of Canada, will participate in a panel discussion at an anniversary event for Toronto Centre – 2000 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** OSLO - Executive Director for Monetary Policy of Norges Bank Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a speech on monetary policy and the housing market at Finance Norway's Boligkonferansen 2022 – 0750 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank’s Governor Stefan Ingves and Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the Riksdag Committee on Finance’s open hearing on current monetary policy – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank’s Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in the SvD Investor Summit and discuss current monetary policy and the way back to the inflation target. – 1340 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a virtual panel discussion at WorkRise conference titled "Charting a Resilient Future for US Workers: Solutions to Navigate an Uncertain Economy," - 1800 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a panel on the economy and question-and-answer session before the Women Corporate Directors Minnesota Chapter. – 2130 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event organized by the International Club of Portugal - 1200 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank’s Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the Swedish Property Federation finance seminar where he will discuss the current state of the Swedish economy and inflation – 1400 GMT. LONDON - Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: Panellist at 30th anniversary of the crisis of the ERM of the European Monetary System (ESM) "1992 :Ground Zero: How the ERM failed - the consequences for Europe" - 1500 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a question-and-answer session on "Inflation, Interest Rates and the State of the U.S. Economy" before a Travelers Institute Employee Town Hall. – 1700 GMT. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the Jefferson Scholars Foundation - 2230 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LONDON – BOE’s Tangy Morgan: Speech at the JAMS/ACIN celebrating black history month 'Future of Insurance & time for change’ 1600 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache at Centre for Monetary Economics (CME), BI Norwegian Business School. – 1300 GMT. PITTSGROVE, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT. LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 ** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. HUDSON, N.Y. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before the "Skilling the Gap: Building Local Talent for In-Demand Careers" event organized by Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Columbia-Greene Community College, Columbia EDC, and Green County EDC - 1310 GMT. LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 LONDON –Catherine L Mann, BOE's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee: In conversation at the Marshall Society Speaker event, Cambridge 1800 GMT. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 ** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will participate in a panel discussion, organised by Fores, on Lars Calmfors, John Hassler and Anna Seim’s report to the Expert Group for Public Economics on the interplay between fiscal and monetary policy – 1430 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Oct. 28) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Sept. 21 and 22 - 2350 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Nov. 2). WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's executive director, Ron Morrow, speaks at Canadian Exchange Innovation Summit 2022 – 1530 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 OTTAWA - Opening remarks by Paul Beaudry, deputy governor, Bank of Canada, at the John Kuszczak Memorial Lecture – 1730 GMT. OSLO - Press conference of Norway central bank following the announcement of the policy rate decision and presentation of monetary policy report 3/22 - 0930 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:1 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum – 1705 GMT. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. 