Left Menu

New expectations of progress towards final end of Colombia conflict, Security Council hears

The head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia told the Security Council on Wednesday that with the recent election of President Gustavo Petro, expectations were running high for progress towards the full and final implementation of a lasting peace deal, after decades of civil conflict.

UN News | Updated: 14-10-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 07:44 IST
New expectations of progress towards final end of Colombia conflict, Security Council hears

The head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia told the Security Council on Wednesday that with the recent election of President Gustavo Petro, expectations were running high for progress towards the full and final implementation of a lasting peace deal, after decades of civil conflict.

UN Special Representative and head of mission, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, also expressed hope for renewed progress on the Government’s peacebuilding commitments and its willingness to resume talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN), which would enable the end of a decades-long conflict.

“I am certainly confident that Colombia can demonstrate to the world, once again, that there is no better alternative to ending conflicts than through dialogue,” said Mr. Massieu.

Tweet URL

Women leaders

The UN envoy credited the “total peace policy” of President Petro, which is anchored in the implementation of the Final Agreement with the former FARC-EP rebels.

And he welcomed the Government’s efforts to foster the active participation of women.

“From Chocó to Catatumbo, from Putumayo to southern Bolivar, it is these women and their communities who confront and resist violence by armed actors fighting for territorial control,” Mr. Massieu said, echoing the Secretary‐General’s call to respond positively to the President’s call for a ceasefire.

Search for the missing

Turning to the Comprehensive System for Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non‐Repetition, he welcomed the Government’s commitment to implementing its recommendations and took note of the response of the Unit for the Search of Persons Deemed as Missing, to calls made by indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities for further action.

However, the Special Representative noted that representatives of those communities he had met, expressed concern about the ongoing threat posed by illegal armed actors and their frustration at unmet expectations of State services and opportunities.

Path towards peace

Also briefing the Council, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, welcomed the Government’s commitment to reducing inequality, governing with and for women – including through its appointment of a gender parity cabinet – and the creation of the Ministry of Equality to address issues related to gender, ethnic communities, youth, and children.

He also welcomed the decision by the Government and ELN to resume peace dialogues.

Moreover, the Chair urged the UN and international and regional partners to support the process and the implementation of agreements to ensure a sustained path towards peacebuilding in Colombia.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022