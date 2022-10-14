Local favorite Lorenzo Musetti advances at Firenze Open
Playing in his home region of Tuscany, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open.
The 20-year-old Musetti hit 21 winners to his Spanish opponent's eight.
Musetti, who is from Carrara, will next play Mackenzie McDonald, who eliminated Italian wild card Francesco Passaro 6-4, 7-5 on the hard court inside the Palazzo Wanny.
Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima, another American, defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-3, 6-4.
Nakashima's quarterfinal opponent will be either top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or 55th-ranked Oscar Otte.
