Left Menu

Europe's centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper

Europe's socialists believe EU rules on national state aid should be eased to provide more financial leeway to combat the devastating impact of the current energy crisis, according to the draft of the PES summit closing statement. Speculation on energy markets should be reigned in and price caps in the energy sector introduced, according to the paper.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:31 IST
Europe's centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Europe's main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement of all member states which critics say hampers decision making and is particularly problematic in times of major crises like Russia's war against Ukraine.

Smaller countries typically fear their national interests would not be protected without a veto. The socialist leaders expected to descend on Berlin on Friday for the two-day PES summit include the government heads of Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Centre-left parties form part of 13 of the EU's 27 governments at the moment, including Germany's three-way coalition under Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz who will on Saturday hold a key note speech. Europe's socialists believe EU rules on national state aid should be eased to provide more financial leeway to combat the devastating impact of the current energy crisis, according to the draft of the PES summit closing statement.

Speculation on energy markets should be reigned in and price caps in the energy sector introduced, according to the paper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022