Miscreants follow MLA's car, case filed

Miscreants allegedly followed the car of MLA Harish Poonja on the outskirts of the city Thursday evening and flashed swords from their vehicle, police sources said.A case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station in Dakshina Kannada district based on the complaint from the MLAs driver.Poonja, representing Belthangady Assembly constituency, was returning from Bengaluru to Belthangady when the incident took place.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:41 IST
Miscreants allegedly followed the car of MLA Harish Poonja on the outskirts of the city Thursday evening and flashed swords from their vehicle, police sources said.

A case has been registered at the Bantwal rural police station in Dakshina Kannada district based on the complaint from the MLA's driver.

Poonja, representing Belthangady Assembly constituency, was returning from Bengaluru to Belthangady when the incident took place. The miscreants followed the car from Padil to Farangipete, the driver said in his complaint. When he took the car to the roadside, the miscreants shouted abusive words and flashed swords, the driver said.

