Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:44 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.

Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.

After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.

