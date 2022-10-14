Centre upgrades Assam CM's security to Z-plus
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus after a recent review, officials said on Friday.
Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.
After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-'Living in the stone age': Offline for 18 months in Indian Kashmir
India strives for relationship with China that is built on mutual sensitivity, respect and interest: Jaishankar
India-US relationship not narrowed to bilateral gains: Jaishankar
India can play stabilising, bridging role: Jaishankar
PM Modi’s remarks to Russian President Putin at SCO consistent with India’s position on Ukraine war: Jaishankar