Ticketless passengers get one-month jail term

The Udupi judicial first class magistrate court has sentenced five youths from Kerala to one-month imprisonment on charges of ticketless travel and creating nuisance inside the train.

Railway police sources said on Friday that the youths were travelling from Mangaluru to Madgaon without tickets in the general compartment on Wednesday by the Matsyagandha Express. When the ticket examiner asked for their tickets, the travellers behaved in an indifferent manner and created nuisance. The TTE conveyed the matter to Udupi station, where the railway protection force (RPF) personnel detained them.

When they were taken to the RPF office also, the youths allegedly created nuisance and used foul language against the personnel. A case was registered and the accused were taken to the JMFC court in Udupi. The court sentenced the accused to one-month imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000 each for ticketless travel and Rs 100 each for creating nuisance.

