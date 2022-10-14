Left Menu

Crimea bridge repairs to be finished by July 2023 - Russian government document

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Repairs to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, which was damaged in an explosion last Saturday, are to be finished by July 2023, a document published on the Russian government's website said.

The Crimea bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine. Some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident but Kyiv has not claimed reponsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

