Crimea bridge repairs to be finished by July 2023 - Russian government document
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:12 IST
Repairs to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, which was damaged in an explosion last Saturday, are to be finished by July 2023, a document published on the Russian government's website said.
The Crimea bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine. Some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident but Kyiv has not claimed reponsibility.
