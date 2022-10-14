Russia needs permission for its vessels to investigate Nord Stream incidents - Novak
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia needs permission for its vessels to conduct investigations into Nord Stream pipelines incidents in the Baltic Sea, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"The whole question is in the access for our vessels, which should have rights of passage (to the area of the incidents)," Novak told reporters, commenting on Moscow's efforts to investigate the ruptures suffered by the pipelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says
Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says
Nord Stream 1 pipeline may use repair equipment pool
Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coastguard says
Kremlin says Nord Stream gas leaks look like 'act of terrorism'