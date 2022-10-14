Left Menu

Russia needs permission for its vessels to investigate Nord Stream incidents - Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:39 IST
Russia needs permission for its vessels to investigate Nord Stream incidents - Novak
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
Russia needs permission for its vessels to conduct investigations into Nord Stream pipelines incidents in the Baltic Sea, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"The whole question is in the access for our vessels, which should have rights of passage (to the area of the incidents)," Novak told reporters, commenting on Moscow's efforts to investigate the ruptures suffered by the pipelines.

