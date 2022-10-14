Left Menu

POCSO case accused held in Abu Dhabi

14-10-2022
A POCSO case accused, who had escaped abroad after facing charges of sexually molesting a minor girl, has been arrested in Abu Dhabi three years after the incident, police said here.

The 26-year old Febin, a native of Navaikulam, was arrested from the Middle East and brought to the local police station at Pallikal near here on Thursday.

According to police, the case had been filed against the man in October, 2019 for molesting an eight-year old girl.

As Febin had fled the country by then and steps to bring him back to the state failed, a red corner notice had been initiated against the accused recently, Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief (Rural), Shipla Dyavaiah said in a statement on Thursday evening.

He was finally nabbed from Abu Dhabi after months-long efforts, she said.

A police team, led by District Crime Records Bureau DySP, Vijukumar, arrested him from Abu Dhabi and brought to the state, the officer added.

