Left Menu

2 arrested for raping BTech student in UP’s Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:00 IST
2 arrested for raping BTech student in UP’s Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for raping an engineering student here, officials said on Friday.

Suraj Pandey (28) and Ranjeet Upadhyay (26), residents of Kadipur police station area, were arrested on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma.

On October 7 evening, the two men offered a lift to the 23-year-old student who was waiting outside Sultanpur railway station to catch a private jeep to Jaisinghpur, he said.

Barma said the duo took the woman to a deserted place and allegedly raped her.

He said when the police took the accused to the scene of the crime on Thursday night to retrace their steps, Upadhyay, in an attempt to flee, fired at them using a country-made pistol that he had hidden at the spot earlier.

The police shot at his leg, foiling his escape attempt, he claimed. He has been admitted to the community health centre, the SP said, adding a vehicle and a country-made pistol used in the crime have been seized.

Other forensic and digital evidence has also been collected and a case has been registered against the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022