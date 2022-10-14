Left Menu

BSF guns down Pak drone along border in Amritsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:04 IST
BSF guns down Pak drone along border in Amritsar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force troops in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday shot down a drone that had sneaked into the Indian territory from Pakistan, an official said.

BSF personnel at the Shahpur border outpost fired 17 rounds after they noticed the drone coming from the Pakistani side around 4:30 am, the official said.

Illuminating bombs were also used to increase visibility as it was still dark, he said, adding that the drone was shot down immediately after it entered Indian territory in the area falling near Bhaini Gill village in Amritsar.

During the search that followed, troops recovered a quadcopter (DJI Matrice) weighing four kilograms, a BSF statement said.

It said a wing-rod of the quadcopter was broken and there was a hold-and-release mechanism.

A nylon rope along with six reflector lights and a green strap were also found, the statement said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday had said the force was alive to the threat of drones and that it had been working to counter it.

The BSF guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The total length of Punjab's border with Pakistan is 553 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022