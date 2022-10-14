UK's Liverpool port workers plan two more weeks of strikes over pay - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:11 IST
- United Kingdom
Hundreds of workers at the port of Liverpool, one of Britain's largest container ports, will take two more weeks of strike action over pay and jobs, the Unite trade union said on Friday.
Nearly 600 workers in the port will walk out from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, Unite said.
