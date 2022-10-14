Russian deputy foreign minister: no new signals on U.S. prisoner swap - Interfax
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that there had been no new signals on a potential prisoner exchange with the United States, Interfax reported.
Russia said in August it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner, a U.S. basketball star who was jailed for a drugs offence in Russia in August, but neither side has reported progress since then.
