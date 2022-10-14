Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for carrying around 103 kg firecrackers despite ban

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:32 IST
Delhi: Man arrested for carrying around 103 kg firecrackers despite ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying firecrackers with an intention to sell them despite a ban on its sale and use, police said on Friday. During patrolling in Sadar Bazar area's Teliwara Chowk on Thursday night, police noticed a man holding plastic bags. Upon checking the bags, they found firecrackers inside the bags, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

On weighing, the firecrackers were found to be around 103 kg and Mohammad Mashrul was arrested, police said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

Mashrul, a resident of Bihar's Khagariya, revealed he had rented a godown in Sadar Bazar's Gandhi Market about a week ago, the DCP said.

He said that he purchased the firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and brought them here for sale, Kalsi said. The godown has also been checked but nothing objectionable was found there. Action against the landlord is also being taken, police said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation was taken up, they said. The DPCC order said the ban also extends to the online sale of firecrackers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022