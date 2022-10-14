HC reserves verdict on Cong MLA’s appeal to suspend vigilance court judgment

The Orissa High Court completed the hearing and reserved its verdict on an appeal made by Congress MLA Mohammaed Moquim, who had been convicted by a vigilance court and was awarded rigorous imprisonment for three years with a fine.

The high court completed the hearing on Thursday.

In a 22-year-old loan fraud case, the Bhubaneswar vigilance court had found the Cuttack-Barabati MLA and four others, including former IAS officer Vinod Kumar, guilty and had sentenced each of them to undergo an rigorous imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Challenging the vigilance court judgment, the Congress leader had approached the high court seeking to suspend the conviction order. He had also made applications seeking bail in the matter and to stay the realisation of the fine amount imposed by the vigilance court on September 29.

Although the high court had earlier granted bail to Moquim and stayed the realisation of the fine amount, it had adjourned the hearing on the other application of Moquim, in which he had prayed to suspend the conviction judgment, said Moquim's advocate Pitambar Acharya.

