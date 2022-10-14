G N Saibaba case: Timeline

Following is the timeline in the case in which former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was on Friday acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

August 22, 2013: Accused persons - Mahesh Tirki, Pandy Narote and Hem Mishra - apprehended after being under surveillance in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. First information report (FIR) registered by police.

September 2, 2013: Two more accused - Vijay Tirki and Prashant Sanglikar - arrested by police. September 4, 2013: Warrant sought by police from Magistrate court to conduct a search at the house of G N Saibaba, pursuant to revelations made by accused Mishra and Sanglikar during interrogation.

September 7, 2013: Search warrant issued by Magistrate court.

September 9, 2013: Police conduct a search at Saibaba's residence in Delhi.

February, 15, 2014: Sanction to prosecute the five arrested accused under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) granted by the sanctioning authority.

February 16, 2014: Final report/charge-sheet submitted by police before Magistrate court.

February 26, 2014: Magistrate court commits the case to sessions court, as offences are sessions triable.

February 26, 2014: Police obtain an arrest warrant to arrest Saibaba, but fail to arrest ''due to sympathisers''.

May 9, 2014: Saibaba arrested and produced before court that remanded him to judicial custody.

February 21, 2015: Sessions court frames charges against all six accused. All accused pleaded not guilty.

April 6, 2015: Sanction to prosecute Saibaba under UAPA granted by sanctioning authority.

October 31, 2015: Supplementary charge-sheet filed by police.

December 14, 2015: Sessions court orders joint trial in both cases (Saibaba and five accused). Trial begins.

March 3, 2017: Sessions court at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra convicts Saibaba and five others under UAPA and IPC. Saibaba and four others sentenced to life imprisonment; one imprisoned to ten years in jail.

March 29, 2017: Saibaba and others file appeal against conviction and the sentence in Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

October 14, 2022: Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC acquits Saibaba and five other convicts in the case.

