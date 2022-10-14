Arunachal PSC exam paper leak case: 3 officials replaced

The Arunachal Pradesh government has appointed three new officials of the state public service commission, replacing those who were suspended in connection with an assistant engineer exam paper leak case. Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) secretary D Verma has been given the additional charge as the secretary of the state PSC, according to a government notification issued on Thursday evening. Balijan additional deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has been appointed as the joint secretary and controller of examination of the commission.

Roing extra assistant commissioner Rakesh Tacho is now the deputy secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSSC), the notification said.

The government had on Wednesday suspended APSSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary Suraj Gurung in connection with the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak case. The development came after a meeting regarding the reformation of the APPSC was held among Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and representatives of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union and All Nyishi Students' Union.

The government had earlier suspended APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations Taket Jerang after he was arrested in connection with the case. The scam came to light after a candidate on August 29 lodged a complaint with the Itanagar Police Station, suspecting that the assistant engineer (Civil) examination paper was leaked. The test was held on August 26 and 27.

Notably, more than 400 candidates appeared in the examination.

So far, the police have arrested ten people in connection with the case including, several government officials.

The state government has already recommended for CBI probe into the case.

