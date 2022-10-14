Man booked for attempting to rape 5-year-old in UP’s Amethi

A 20-year-old man has been booked for attempting to rape a minor here, police said on Friday. In a complaint filed by the father of the five-year-old girl, he said the incident happened on October 9, Station House Officer (Jamo) Akhilesh Gupta said. The accused also threatened to kill the minor, the father said in his complaint.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Gupta said the minor has been sent for a medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

