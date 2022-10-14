Left Menu

Man booked for attempting to rape 5-year-old in UP’s Amethi

The accused also threatened to kill the minor, the father said in his complaint.A case has been registered under sections 376 punishment for rape, 511 punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment and 506 punishment for criminal intimidation of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, he said.Gupta said the minor has been sent for a medical examination.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:58 IST
Man booked for attempting to rape 5-year-old in UP’s Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been booked for attempting to rape a minor here, police said on Friday. In a complaint filed by the father of the five-year-old girl, he said the incident happened on October 9, Station House Officer (Jamo) Akhilesh Gupta said. The accused also threatened to kill the minor, the father said in his complaint.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Gupta said the minor has been sent for a medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022