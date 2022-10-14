Left Menu

Navi Mumbai cop accused of bribery in dowry harassment case acquitted

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:43 IST
A Navi Mumbai police sub inspector accused of seeking a bribe in a dowry harassment case and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act was acquitted by a local court.

Special Judge Rachna Tehra, in her order of October 3, the details of which were made available on Friday, said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against PSI Sub Inspector Sudhir Bhausaheb Yadav (48).

Yadav, who was attached to Nerul police station, was accused in May 2012 of taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to favour a man accused of dowry harassment by his second wife.

The order said the evidence of the panch witness was silent on point of demand of money in his presence and, therefore, the prosecution is ''not able to prove the demand of bribe by the accused beyond reasonable doubt''.

