UK announces additional GBP 10 mn aid for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

The UK on Friday announced an additional GBP 10 million humanitarian assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan, bringing the country's total contribution to GBP 26.5 million.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, the unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of the country have so far killed nearly 1700 people and destroyed or damaged 2 million houses. As many as 546,000 people are living in relief camps. The disaster has also damaged 12,716 km of roads and 22,000 schools. In total, 745 health centres have been damaged or destroyed.

The British High Commission here said in a statement that the UK will provide a further GBP 10 million of humanitarian aid to Pakistan for flood relief efforts, bringing Britain's total contribution to GBP 26.5 million.

Of the total aid, GBP 21.5m has been allotted to the relief efforts in the areas worst hit by the flooding. The remaining GBP 5m will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal.

"The extra support will be spent on urgent life-saving needs such as providing shelter, water and sanitation to prevent waterborne diseases," the statement said.

British Minister of State for South Asia, Lord Tariq Ahmad, arrived in Pakistan on Friday for a visit to flood-affected areas.

The relief announcement was made during the visit.

"Our support will help to tackle the spread of waterborne diseases and to improve access to clean water, sanitation, medical care and shelter across the country," Ahmad said. "We are working night and day with Pakistan and our international partners to ensure that UK aid reaches the hardest hit areas." He said that apart from helping with urgent life-saving needs, the UK was supporting Pakistan's economic recovery and resilience against future climate disasters.

"The UK's new Developing Countries Trading Scheme will help grow trade by giving duty-free access to 94% of goods exported from Pakistan to the UK," he said.

The High Commission also said that in addition to the GBP 26.5 million donation in humanitarian funding, a UK Royal Air Force flight recently delivered eight boats and ten portable generators for use in flood relief operations in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)