Sweden blocks joint investigation on pipeline leaks - Spiegel

Sweden has rejected plans for a joint investigation with Denmark and Germany of the recent ruptures of Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, German weekly Spiegel reported on Friday, citing German security sources.

Sweden has determined that it could not share the findings of its investigation with other states for security reasons, the report said.

Germany's federal police have completed their part in investigating an alleged act of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines and handed over their findings, said an interior ministry spokesperson on Friday.

