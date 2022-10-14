Call to flee Kherson to Russia is 'deportation' - Ukrainian official
Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to "deportation", a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday.
Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson's regional council, told a briefing that the plan should not be referred to as an "evacuation" unless it applied to "collaborators" with Russia. He urged anyone leaving Kherson to go to territory held by Ukrainian forces.
