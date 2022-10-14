Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:08 IST
UP: 2 injured as explosives planted to kill wild boar goes off
Two people were injured when explosives meant to target wild boars went off here on Friday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sailesh Kumar Pandey said the locals often plant small metal boxes with mild explosives in the wild to hunt wild boars and sometimes they get injured by it.

The incident occurred atop a hillock under Meja Police station area, he said, adding the injured have been admitted to hospital and police are investigating the matter.

