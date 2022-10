BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: NEW VACCINE TO PROTECT PEOPLE IN THE EU AND WORLDWIDE AGAINST DENGUE : 14/10/2022

* EMA - CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION FOR DENGUE TETRAVALENT VACCINE (LIVE, ATTENUATED) TAKEDA * EMA- DENGUE TETRAVALENT VACCINE SHOWS A WIDER PROTECTION FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND PEOPLE OLDER THAN 45 YEARS OLD

