U.S. willing, able to sanction those backing Russia's military complex, Treasury official says
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday morning will issue guidance to make clear that the United States is willing and able to impose sanctions on people, countries and companies that provide ammunition to Russia or support its military industrial complex, according to prepared remarks from Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
“This morning, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is issuing guidance making clear that we are willing and able to sanction people, companies, or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support Russia’s military-industrial complex,” Adeyemo will tell a meeting of officials from 32 countries on sanctions on Russia.
