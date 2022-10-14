Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for rape, murder of 10-year-old girl in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:43 IST
UP: Man arrested for rape, murder of 10-year-old girl in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping and killing a minor girl here, police said. The naked body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a forest area on Thursday, they said, adding the family members of the minor had alleged rape before murder.

Investigating the case through CCTV camera footage and surveillance, the police narrowed down the list of suspects to one and brought him in for questioning, they said.

During interrogation, the man confessed to killing the girl after raping her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said According to the family of the minor, on Thursday at 3 pm she went outside to play, and later around 5 pm she was found dead in the forest area, he said. The accused, who is from the same locality as the victim, was reportedly seen around the crime scene when the incident occured, he said.

The accused told police that he strangulated the minor to death fearing she would tell her family about the sexual assault, the SSP said.

Five teams led by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police were constituted to investigate the matter, he said.

He said action is being taken against the accused and a case is being registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022