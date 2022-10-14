Putin says events in Ukraine have no impact on Russian relations with post-Soviet countries
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that events in Ukraine did not affect Russia's relations with other post-Soviet states.
Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that, although certain countries had concerns, they did not affect "the character and depth of the Russian Federation's relations with these countries".
