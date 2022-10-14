Left Menu

Putin says India and China favour peaceful dialogue in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that India and China supported "peaceful dialogue" in Ukraine, a month after their leaders appeared to differ with him over the conflict at a summit in Uzbekistan last month.

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiations and thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in brokering prisoner exchanges.

