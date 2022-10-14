Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia, current draft ending
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there were no plans for a further military mobilisation in Russia.
Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that the "partial mobilisation" he announced last month, which the defence minister said aimed to recruit 300,000 soldiers, was finishing and would be over within two weeks.
