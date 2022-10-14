Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM invites development proposals from MLAs for their constituencies

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:27 IST
Uttarakhand CM invites development proposals from MLAs for their constituencies
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has invited proposals from all the MLAs of the state for 10 people-centric development projects needed in their constituencies.

In a letter addressed to the MLAs on Thursday, Dhami asked them to rise above their party limitations and prepare 10 proposals for development projects which, in their view, are needed to serve the larger interest of the people of their respective constituencies, and submit those to the government.

The legislators were asked to prepare the proposals with an open mind, irrespective of their party affiliations.

The proposals should be prepared in the spirit of ''sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas and sab ka prayas'', the chief minister said.

The purpose of seeking the proposals is aimed at starting work on specific projects on a priority basis to achieve the target of making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022