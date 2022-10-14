Uttarakhand CM invites development proposals from MLAs for their constituencies

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has invited proposals from all the MLAs of the state for 10 people-centric development projects needed in their constituencies.

In a letter addressed to the MLAs on Thursday, Dhami asked them to rise above their party limitations and prepare 10 proposals for development projects which, in their view, are needed to serve the larger interest of the people of their respective constituencies, and submit those to the government.

The legislators were asked to prepare the proposals with an open mind, irrespective of their party affiliations.

The proposals should be prepared in the spirit of ''sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas and sab ka prayas'', the chief minister said.

The purpose of seeking the proposals is aimed at starting work on specific projects on a priority basis to achieve the target of making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country.

