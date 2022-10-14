Left Menu

Edward Argar replaces Philp as Chief Secretary to UK Treasury

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:36 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Friday that Edward Argar had been appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replacing Chris Philp.

Philp has been moved to the role of Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Downing Street said.

