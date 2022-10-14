Left Menu

Farmer murdered in UP's Fatehpur

A farmer was murdered with a spade at Senpur village in the Hathgam area here, police said on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Aniruddha Singh said Ramasray Yadav 50 of Senpur village was working in his fields when he had an argument with four other villagers on Thursday evening.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:37 IST
A farmer was murdered with a spade at Senpur village in the Hathgam area here, police said on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aniruddha Singh said Ramasray Yadav (50) of Senpur village was working in his fields when he had an argument with four other villagers on Thursday evening. ''The argument escalated and Yadav was attacked with a spade,'' he said. A police team that reached the spot took Yadav to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and police have registered a case. They have formed teams to arrest the accused.

