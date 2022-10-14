Putin, asked if he has regrets on Ukraine, says "no"
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:38 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said "No" when asked if he had regrets about the conflict in Ukraine, and that Russia was doing the right thing.
Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said it was not Russia's objective to destroy Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi’s remarks to Russian President Putin at SCO consistent with India’s position on Ukraine war: Jaishankar
Putin to annex four Ukrainian territories to Russia
Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia
Putin to annex four Ukrainian territories in Kremlin ceremony on Friday
Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia