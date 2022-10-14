Police: Shooter, 15, kills 5 along North Carolina greenway
The shooter who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has been hospitalised in critical condition, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told reporters that the suspect opened fire Thursday on a greenway in an area northeast of downtown. He then eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.
A 16-year-old boy and an off-duty police officer were among those killed.
Authorities didn't offer any details on a motive.
