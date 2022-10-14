US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST
U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1% on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, easing some concerns over the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference, Putin said the "partial mobilization" he announced last month was finishing and would be over within two weeks.
At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 381 points, or 1.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 51.25 points, or 1.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 166.75 points, or 1.5%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
