Ex-Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is new UK Treasury chief, replaces sacked Kwasi Kwarteng

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as new Treasury chief, replacing sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.

Hunt is a government veteran who has served as former foreign secretary and health secretary, and ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party in 2019.

Truss also replaced the second highest-ranking Treasury minister in a bid to restore order after weeks of turmoil over the government's economic plans.

