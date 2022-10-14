Ex-Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt is new UK Treasury chief, replaces sacked Kwasi Kwarteng
PTI | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt as new Treasury chief, replacing sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.
Hunt is a government veteran who has served as former foreign secretary and health secretary, and ran unsuccessfully to lead the Conservative Party in 2019.
Truss also replaced the second highest-ranking Treasury minister in a bid to restore order after weeks of turmoil over the government's economic plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Liz Truss
- Treasury
- Hunt
- Cabinet
- Jeremy Hunt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British leader Liz Truss defends economic plan, says she'll make “difficult decisions” in comments on market turmoil, reports AP.
IOC floats subsidiary for treasury operations
UK's Liz Truss: Putin cannot alter international borders using 'brute force'
UK Treasury says OBR's economic forecast will be published on Nov. 23
UK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23