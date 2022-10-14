Expect action against perpetrators: MEA on stabbing of Indian student in Australia

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday the Indian High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over an incident of stabbing of an Indian student in Australia, and it expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The 28-year-old Indian student was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen by a man who allegedly demanded cash, according to local media reports.

The incident took place at about 10.30 pm on October 6 as Shubham Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway, the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Asked about the incident, Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

''It is a sad incident. We are aware of it. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is going on,'' Bagchi said.

An official of the Indian mission met Garg at the hospital and offered consular services, he added.

''We have got to know that one person has been taken into custody.... We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators,'' the MEA spokesperson said.

Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Garg's family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.

Asked if it was a racial attack, he said, ''I do not want to speculate, our focus is on his treatment and the culprit is nabbed.'' PTI MPB ASK RC

