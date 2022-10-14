No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption: Mufti

Low-rank officers are fired without any investigation, while no action has been taken against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti charged on Friday.

Her remarks came after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, lack of performance and anti-social activities.

''Odd that LG admin hasn't taken action against senior bureaucrats involved in cash for govt jobs scams-FAA, JKSI,etc. Post 2019 a new ecosystem of officers have emerged who are amassing millions without any accountability while low rank officers are fired without any investigation,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mufti told reporters in Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir that it was ''totally wrong and an injustice'' to fire employees without any investigation.

''So much corruption is going on in J-K by senior babus, but there is no accountability. The recruitments of SIs or FAA or in Jal Board had to be cancelled because there was corruption. No one was punished, but these low-rank officials have been fired without any investigation or courts. No one thinks about their families. This is wrong, injustice is going on here,'' she alleged.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, while referring to the administration's decision of allowing sale of beer at departmental stores, said her party will not allow it.

''The unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest in the country. They cannot provide employment to the youth, and if recruitment takes place, there is so much corruption that the process has to scrapped later.

''But, now, they want to hand alcohol bottles to the youth. They want to sell alcohol in general stores so that God forbid, our kids become addicts. This is totally wrong. We will raise our voice against it and will not allow it,'' she said.

