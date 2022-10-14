Left Menu

6 arrested for disturbing abusing Hindu deities in Prayagraj

Six people were arrested for allegedly berating Hindu deities during an argument over installing of a saffron flag over a Ramlila venue in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused, allegedly taking exception to the placing of a saffron flag over the venue, started an argument with the chairperson of the Ramlila committee among others, said Sarai Mamrej Police Station SHO Tarunendra Tripathi.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:46 IST
6 arrested for disturbing abusing Hindu deities in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were arrested for allegedly berating Hindu deities during an argument over installing of a saffron flag over a Ramlila venue in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused, allegedly taking exception to the placing of a saffron flag over the venue, started an argument with the chairperson of the Ramlila committee among others, said Sarai Mamrej Police Station SHO Tarunendra Tripathi. The arrested people were identified as Mohammad Wasim, Asgar Ali, Monis Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Shamim alias Guddu, and Mohammad Faiz alias Mohammad Ghaus, he said. A case has been registered against all six under various sections of the IPC, Tripathi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022