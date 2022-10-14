6 arrested for disturbing abusing Hindu deities in Prayagraj
Six people were arrested for allegedly berating Hindu deities during an argument over installing of a saffron flag over a Ramlila venue in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused, allegedly taking exception to the placing of a saffron flag over the venue, started an argument with the chairperson of the Ramlila committee among others, said Sarai Mamrej Police Station SHO Tarunendra Tripathi.
- Country:
- India
Six people were arrested for allegedly berating Hindu deities during an argument over installing of a saffron flag over a Ramlila venue in a village here, police said on Friday.
The incident took place Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused, allegedly taking exception to the placing of a saffron flag over the venue, started an argument with the chairperson of the Ramlila committee among others, said Sarai Mamrej Police Station SHO Tarunendra Tripathi. The arrested people were identified as Mohammad Wasim, Asgar Ali, Monis Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Shamim alias Guddu, and Mohammad Faiz alias Mohammad Ghaus, he said. A case has been registered against all six under various sections of the IPC, Tripathi added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Drone Trial Eases the Survey of Hindustan Zinc Zawarmala Mine's Inaccessible Areas
Gyanvapi Mosque: Hindu side demands scientific investigation of Shivling by ASI
Hindustan Shipyard Limited registers highest value of production in its history
Hindu community members stage protest in Pakistan over alleged desecration of woman's remains
Hindu community in Pakistan protests against desecration of remains of Hindu woman's body